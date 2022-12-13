There's no denying this blended family sleighs.

As Christmas nears, Demi Moore and ex Bruce Willis came together with their kids—Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 28—as well as Bruce's wife Emma Heming Willis and their daughters Evelyn Willis, 8, and Mabel Willis, 10, to kick off the most festive season.

"We are FAMILY!!," Moore wrote alongside a series of snaps, one of which included the entire family in front of the tree. "Getting into the holiday spirit!" And as Heming Willis wrote alongside a heart emoji, "What a fun evening."

According to a family announcement, Bruce Willis is stepping back from acting after experiencing aphasia, a brain disorder that affects communication skills. Physician and Harvard lecturer Dr. Aditi Nerurkar, who has treated patients with aphasia, speaks more about the condition.

"Merry Christmas," Rita Wilson commented while Monique Lhuillier wrote, "Beautiful family." Liv Tyler added several heart emojis—as did Kyle Richards and Katie Couric.

Indeed, there's a little extra love surrounding the family this season as the "Die Hard" star battles aphasia—a condition that impairs a person's ability to speak—and as a result he's stepped back from acting and into the arms of his family.

"For us as a family, it's always been about making memories," Heming Willis previously shared. "I'm not even sure we have rituals or traditions. We just love spending time with each other and we know that time is precious, and I don't take that for granted."

Back in March, the entire family released a statement explaining the 67-year-old's diagnosis and why he was stepping back from acting.

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," they said at the time. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."