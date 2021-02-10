Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen Arrested Late Last Year for DWI, Park Authorities Confirm

Bruce Springsteen
Rock legend Bruce Springsteen was arrested last November in New Jersey's Gateway National Recreation Area on DWI charges, the National Park Service confirmed Wednesday.

Springsteen, 71, was also charged with reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. A Park Service spokeswoman said the singer was "cooperative throughout the process."

The news was first reported early Wednesday by TMZ. It was not immediately clear why the arrest took almost three months to come to light.

Springsteen's camp was not immediately available for comment.

