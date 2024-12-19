Brittany Mahomes shares peek at Taylor Swift's Eras-themed birthday

Originally appeared on E! Online

Taylor Swift's birthday made the whole place shimmer.

The "Bejeweled" singer recently marked her 35th birthday on Dec. 13, and fans were lucky enough to get a peek at the festivities thanks to Brittany Mahomes.

The 28-year-old — who is expecting baby no. 3 with Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes —shared a slew of photos to her Instagram Dec. 18 showing off the epic party, which appeared to take its theme from Taylor's recently wrapped Eras Tour. In one pic, Swift and Mahomes posed with their arms wrapped around each other, while Taylor also took a sip of her cocktail.

Alongside the carousel of images, Mahomes captioned the post, "My people."

While Mahomes appeared to callback to Swift's Midnights era by sporting a silver fringe dress, black fringe jacket and sparkly boots for the occasion, Patrick Mahomes — with whom she also shares daughter Sterling, 3, son Bronze, 2—appeared to give a nod to Travis' Eras Tour appearance with his outfit. For his look, he rocked a black tuxedo with tails, a white bowtie and, most crucially, a white flower on his lapel.

As for Swift, fans think she was paying homage to a look from her Fearless era in a black, Balmain halter minidress, which retails for $4,290 on Farfetch.

And the Grammy winner completed her look with a red friendship bracelet and a pair of diamond De Beers Arpeggia One Line Earrings, which go for a cool $36,000.

And fans noticed several other costumes in the photos that also appeared to reference one of Swift's many album eras.

"DID THEY HAVE AN ERAS THEMED BDAY PARTY FOR TAYLOR ??????" one fan excitedly wrote on X, formerly Twitter, noting the similarities between the outfits worn in Mahomes' photos and Swift's many musical eras. "THE FRINGE KARMA-ESQUE JACKET??? FEARLESS DRESS???? THE MAN BLAZER ???? SNAKE PLUSH ???? HELLOOO."

Swift's celebration was just the latest in a string of big moments for the "Karma" singer, as in addition to finishing her Eras Tour, she made history at the 2024 Billboard Music Award on Dec. 12 as the top winner in history with 49 trophies.

"This is, like, the nicest early birthday present you could have given me," Swift gushed in her pre-taped acceptance speech video at the event. "So, thank you very much. I love it. It's exactly what I wanted."

But that's not all she was up to ahead of her birthday. The day before her big day, the "Fortnight" singer also made time to visit children being treated at Kansas City's Children's Mercy Hospital, which elated both the children and their parents.

One first grader told local reporters after Swift's visit, "I told her my favorite song, ‘Bad Blood.' She said I made her day."