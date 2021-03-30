Britney Spears Says She's ‘Embarrassed' in First Comments on Documentary

Britney Spears is addressing The New York Times documentary "Framing Britney Spears" in her latest Instagram post.

On Tuesday, the pop star took to Instagram to speak about the impact the FX documentary had on her life.

"My life has always been very speculated ... watched ... and judged really my whole life !!!"

She added that this is why she dances, particularly to the work of rocker Steven Tyler, explaining that moving to his songs make her "feel wild and human and alive."

Britney Spears is speaking out. The pop star took to Instagram to share a message with fans, sharing a video of her performing “Toxic” onstage and writing in part, “I’ll always love being on stage …. But I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ….. I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!! Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different beautiful lives."

"I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!!" the 39-year-old said. "It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day!!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!!"

Spears said she has not watched the entire documentary, "but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!!

"I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness!!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!!" the mother of two said. "I'm not here to be perfect ... perfect is boring ... I'm here to pass on kindness !!!!"

Sam Asghari is ready for a "normal, amazing future" with girlfriend Britney Spears. The actor spoke out about the singer after New York Times' documentary "Framing Britney Spears" raised questions about her conservatorship. "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," he told People. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

This is the first time the singer has explicitly addressed the documentary and continued speculation about her conservatorship.

In February, Spears hinted that she's aware of the public's interest in her life, but carefully reminded fans that "no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens."

Then, on March 1, the "Lucky" singer shared some insight into how she was feeling.

"This year I devote myself to lots of tea and healing !!!! I'm working on allowing myself to not be so strong all the time and to know it's ok to cry !!!!"

While Spears' comments are often vague, statements on the matter from her father Jamie Spears' attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen are anything but. Thoreen recently stated that everything Jamie's done as conservator has been in Britney's "best interest."

The battle over Britney Spears' conservatorship takes an unexpected turn as her father Jamie Spears withdraws his August motion for former co-conservator Andrew Wallet to be reappointed to the role. Access legal expert Alison Triessl breaks down the new development, as well as Wallet's recent comments to The Daily Mail.

"Jamie is not suggesting that he is the perfect dad or that he would receive any 'Father of the Year' award," Thoreen told CNN. "Like any parent, he doesn't always see eye-to-eye on what Britney may want. But Jamie believes every single decision he has made has been in her best interest."

Moreover, Thoreen explained that the conservatorship can end at any time, but it all "depends on Britney" filing the petition.

Since then, Spears' legal team has requested Jodi Montgomery be appointed permanent conservator of her person.

E! News reached out to Spears' reps for comment at the time, but never heard back.

A new hearing on Britney Spears' conservatorship took place this week in Los Angeles. The "Slumber Party" singer has been under the conservatorship since 2008, and as such has not had control over her business, legal affairs, and finances for 12 years.