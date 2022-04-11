Britney Spears Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Fiance Sam Asghari

Oh baby, baby—Britney Spears is pregnant!

The pop star, 40, announced she's expecting her first child with fiance Sam Asghari in an Instagram post on Monday. Sharing that she noticed that she had started gaining weight after a recent trip to Maui with the 28-year-old fitness trainer, Britney wrote, "So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby."

Britney, who is already mom to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline, went on to say that she "won't be going out as much" to avoid paparazzi taking her photo.

Reflecting on her past experience as an expectant star in the spotlight, the "Stronger" singer shared, "it's hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible."

"women didn't talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her," she continued, "but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don't have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret."

Britney ended her announcement by saying that she now plans on "doing yoga every day" instead of going out, adding, "Spreading lots of joy and love!!!"

