Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Arrested at Her Home

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander was arrested Thursday at the Ventura County home the pop star shares with fiancé Sam Asghari.

Alexander, who was married to Spears for 55 hours after a 2004 Las Vegas wedding before the marriage was annulled, was chased and detained by security after showing up at the residence, a local law enforcement official told NBC News.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department was called to Spears’ residence in Thousand Oaks around 2 p.m. about a trespasser, the source said.

Alexander was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding felony warrant out of Napa County from 2016, the official said.

Britney Spears is reportedly set to wed fiancée Sam Asghari on Thursday, and two people are not expected to be there for the intimate ceremony are her sons.