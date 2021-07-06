Britney Spears

Britney Spears' Attorney to Resign From Conservatorship Case

Ingham is the third resignation from Spears’ team in the last week

Britney Spears’ attorney has filed a motion to resign from his role as her counsel, almost two weeks after the pop singer testified that she wanted to choose her own lawyer in her conservatorship.

Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed to Spears’ case in 2008, told the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday he will resign as soon as a new counsel is selected for the singer. In her June 23 testimony, Spears told Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny that she wanted the right to pick her own attorney.

Ingham is the third resignation from Spears’ team in the last week.

