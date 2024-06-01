‘Bridgerton' star Jessica Madsen says she's ‘in love with a woman' in post celebrating Pride Month

Jessica Madsen is celebrating her "love" this month, and her “Bridgerton” co-stars are showing their support.

Celebrating the start of Pride Month June 1, the actor, who has played Cressida Cowper for the past three seasons of "Bridgerton," shared a series of colorful photos on Instagram, writing, “In Love with a woman, loud about it and proud about it!” with a rainbow emoji.

The carousel included a variety of rainbow-inspired images, a black-and-white shot of a New York march and a video of Madsen with rainbow jewels under her eyes.

In the caption, she added the hashtags, #pride, #pridemonth, #loveislove and #gaypride.

Madsen's "Bridgerton" cast mates took to her comment section to voice their support.

Season Three newcomer Hannah Dodd, who plays Francesca, wrote, "Love youuuuuu," with a yellow heart, while Jonathan Bailey shared the red heart and raised hands emoji.

Nicola Coughlan commented a series of sparkling pink hearts under the post.

Joanna Bobin, who plays Madsen's on-screen mom, Araminta Cowper, wrote, "Go baby girl! Love you," with three red hearts.

Madsen also celebrated Pride with a few more slides on her Instagram story, re-sharing her post with the text, “I’m proud!!!” with a red heart and rainbow emoji.

In 2023, Madsen posted a carousel of rainbow-covered photos with the caption, “Bi the way…. Happy Pride month” and the hashtag, “bipride,” among others.

The photos featured several texts, reading, “bi af,” as well as “Girls love girls and boys and love is not a choice.” Another image read, “Bisexuals are not ‘confused.’”

