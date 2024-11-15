Bride will make you lose yourself with Eminem-inspired wedding vows

Originally appeared on E! Online

We cannot help but stan these vows.

One California bride took her wedding vows to an entirely new level when she decided the best way to share her love for her new husband was through the lyrics of Eminem's "Lose Yourself" from the 2002 film "8 Mile."

Indeed, bride Rizza-Belen Diaz quoted the Oscar-winning song to husband Josh Dodson, starting off with the lyrics everyone is familiar with.

"If you had one shot or one opportunity," she said in the video posted to Instagram by their wedding photographers, Jay and Mack Hovland. "To seize everything you ever wanted in one moment / Would you capture it or just let it slip?"

But Diaz — who competed for the Miss Philippines Earth title in 2014 — gave the lyrics her own bridal spin, rapping, "It looks like you captured it / And here I am, palms are sweaty / knees weak, arms are heavy / no vomit on my dress / but I do love your mom's spaghetti."

Dodson couldn't help but laugh as his new wife continued, "I'm nervous, you're nervous / But on the surface we look calm and ready / I'm trying hard not to forget what I wrote down. But I think I got this / So, snapping back to reality."

Diaz finished her vows with a few words of her own, saying, "All jokes aside, I'm happy you took your shot and didn't let a chance blow / I'm so lucky because a Josh Dodson comes once in a lifetime, yo."

As the wedding photographers marveled in the caption, "I didn't realize Eminem's lyrics made for great wedding vows," and added, "Can confirm mom's spaghetti slaps."

And of course, the Instagram fans were delighted by the vows, and the couple's Carmel, Calif.,wedding in general.

"These are the dopest vows ever," one person wrote. "They probably be laughing non stop. Love this!"

Another added, "I just fell in love with his wife."

One person was curious about what the attendees who haven't seen "8 Mile" thought of the creative take on vows, joking, "You would think the bride was losing herself."

As one person summed up the whole experience alongside three red heart emojis, "Ayooooo the perfect wedding doesn't ex…."

