Brandon Sklenar speaks out on Blake Lively's Justin Baldoni complaint

Originally appeared on E! Online

Brandon Sklenar is showing his support for his castmate.

In a lengthy document filed last week with the California Civil Rights Department and obtained by E! News, Blake Lively accused her "It Ends With Us" costar and director Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment and spearheading a smear campaign as a retaliation for raising concerns about his behavior on set of the film.

Now, Sklenar — who starred as Atlas Corrigan in the Colleen Hoover film adaptation alongside Lively (who played protagonist Lily Bloom) and Baldoni (Ryle Kincaid) — is breaking his silence on the accusations.

In a message posted to his Instagram Story Dec. 23, the 1923 actor shared a link to a New York Times article that includes the entirety of Lively's legal complaint alongside a message, saying, "For the love of god read this."

And to finish off his supportive note, Sklenar tagged Lively's social media handle and added a heart emoji next to it.

Sklenar isn't the only member of the "It Ends With Us" cast and crew to speak out on Lively's complaint, which accuses Badloni of sexually harassing her on the set of their film and also alleges that, after she raised her concerns about him to their production team, he retaliated against her by working with a crisis PR team to try to destroy her reputation.

On the day the complaint was made public, Hoover — who, in addition to writing the "It Ends With Us" book series, served as an executive producer for the movie — shared her own message heartwarming message for Blake.

"You have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met," the author wrote on her Instagram Stories Dec. 21, alongside a photo of herself and the "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" actress hugging in a theater. "Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt."

Additionally, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lively's "A Simple Favor" director Paul Feig and her "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" costars Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera and Alexis Bleidel have all publicly showed support for her.

As for Baldoni, he has denied all the accusations against him in a Dec. 21 statement made to The New York Times through his attorney Bryan Freedman, who described the complaint as "categorically false" and "yet another desperate attempt to 'fix' her negative reputation which was garnered from her own remarks and actions during the campaign for the film."

