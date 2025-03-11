Billy Joel postpones tour for surgery: ‘My health must come first'

Billy Joel announced March 11 he is rescheduling several concert dates on his current tour due to medical reasons.

“Billy Joel’s upcoming concert dates will be rescheduled due to a medical condition,” reads a statement on his website. “The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors.

“Joel is expected to make a full recovery. The tour will resume at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025.”

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

From that point, the tour will continue with its previously scheduled dates, with the eight rescheduled shows beginning November 15 in Detroit. Joel did not reveal what kind of surgery he is having.

The “River of Dreams’ hitmaker, 75, said he is determined to get back on his feet and return to the stage.

“While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first,” he said. “I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding.”

According to Joel’s website, his last concert was Feb. 22 in Uncasville, Connecticut. During that show, he appeared to fall after wrapping up singing “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me,” in a moment that was captured by a fan's camera and shared on TikTok.

Here’s a look at the makeup dates for the upcoming concerts. All purchased tickets will be valid for the new dates:

15, 2025: Detroit — Ford Field with Stevie Nicks

March 14, 2026: Toronto — Rogers Centre

April 10, 2026: Syracuse, New York — JMA Wireless Dome with Sting

May 22, 2026: Salt Lake City — Rice-Eccles Stadium with Sting

June 6, 2026: Edinburgh, Scotland — Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

June 20 2026: Liverpool, England — Anfield Stadium

July 3, 2026: Charlotte, North Carolina — Bank of America Stadium with Sting

TBD: Milwaukee — American Family Field with Sting

The rescheduled dates were originally supposed to take place between March 29, 2025 in Pittsburgh and June 21, 2025 in Liverpool.

This article originally appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY: