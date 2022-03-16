Billie Lourd Marries Fiancé With Tributes to Her Late Mother and Grandmother

Billie Lourd and fiancé Austen Rydell have tied the knot.

The "American Horror Story" star, 29, married Rydell, 29, in an intimate ceremony on Saturday on a beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, reported Vogue. She posted photos from the couple’s special day Tuesday on Instagram.

Lourd, the daughter of late “Star Wars” star Carrie Fisher and the granddaughter of late Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds, filled her wedding festivities with memories of both women, who died a day apart in December 2016.

She walked down the aisle in a custom off-the-shoulder Rodarte dress, telling Vogue that she discovered Rodarte designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy after they interviewed her mom for an article in 2014.

“So when I started thinking about who I wanted to design my wedding dress, they were the first people who came to mind," she said. "I have always been a massive fan of their work and thought their elegant, ethereal, unique style was a perfect fit for my — kind of — elegant, ethereal, unique personality. "

She added, "I also felt a strong connection to them because of their connection to my mom and because they are California gals just like me!”Lourd, who shares a 1-year-old son named Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell with her new hubby, said she fell in love with the first dress the designers presented her, requesting only that the dress’s original green color be swapped for traditional bridal white.



“We got married on the beach at sunset, so I really wanted something that reflected the vibe of the ocean-y setting,” she explained.

Together, Lourd and the designers decided to make the dress’s underlayer out of sequins. “The underlayer of my personality is also made of sequins, so it just felt right,” joked Lourd, who inherited her mom’s zany sense of humor.

For the couple's floral-themed rehearsal dinner on Friday, Lourd wore a floor-length Oscar de la Renta gown with flower embroidery.

The "Booksmart" star honored her late mom at her wedding with her jewelry selections, which included Fisher’s favorite ring, a blue fire opal, as well as a ring Fisher had given to one of her best friends. Lourd also wore the engagement ring Rydell gave her in June 2020, which features a diamond that was originally in the ring that her father, Hollywood agent Bryan Lourd, used to propose to Fisher.

Lourd asked Gavin DeBecker and Bruce Wagner, two of Fisher's best friends, to officiate the ceremony. “It was the most hysterically brilliant and touching officiating in the history of officiating,” she gushed to Vogue.

“And in true Carrie fashion," she added, "we threw glitter in the air at the end of the ceremony. It was magical. I could not have dreamed up a more perfect wedding.”

For her after-party dress, Lourd took inspiration from Reynolds, star of "Singin' in the Rain" and other classic Hollywood musicals: "It was inspired by my glam-ma Debbie Reynolds’s iconic dance outfits that she used to wear in all of her shows and is probably the most fun party outfit of all time."

Lourd added that she was so "obsessed" with the kicky dress, she just may hang it in her home.

"I’m probably going to make it into an art piece in my house because it’s way too legendary to just hang on a hanger in a closet. I have never had more fun in any dress ever!”

