Billboard Awards: Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Malone to Perform

Kelly Clarkson will host the Billboard Awards, and Garth Brooks will receive the ICON Award

Alicia Keys, Post Malone, Bad Bunny and Luke Combs
Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Luke Combs and leading nominee Post Malone will perform at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

NBC and Dick Clark Productions on Tuesday announced the performers for the show, which will broadcast live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 14. With restrictions set due to the coronavirus pandemic, it wasn’t clear if the performances will be live or pre-taped.

The awards show was originally supposed to take place in April but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, which caused a halt to live performances and TV and film productions.

Kelly Clarkson will host the Billboard Awards, and Garth Brooks will receive the ICON Award.

Malone’s 16 nominations include top male artist, top rap artist and the show’s biggest prize, top artist. Others competing for the top honor include Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Khalid and Jonas Brothers.

Watch the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

