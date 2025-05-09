Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy reacts to being called her ‘manager'

Originally appeared on E! Online

Blue Ivy Carter knows that she’s in charge.

During a recent performance at her mother Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour, the 13-year-old got a special shoutout from a crowd member who acknowledged her executive role in the BeyHive.

In a video captured by a fan on Instagram, Blue took her place at the top of the stage with Beyoncé and the other dancers during “Texas Hold ‘Em.” The teen caught wind of a sign that read, “We Love U Manager Blue,” and pointed at the fan holding the sign, nodded her head yes, and gave a thumbs up before walking down the edge of the catwalk.

Indeed, Blue has put that management persona on display while out with her mother. In February, after the “Get Me Bodied” singer was left stunned when Taylor Swift announced that Cowboy Carter won the Best Country Album Grammy, the camera subtly captured Blue reminding her mother to stand up and accept her award.

The title also goes beyond her mother — who also shares twins Rumi and Sir, 7, with Jay-Z. In April, Blue’s grandmother Tina Knowles shared a video of her dying her eyebrows, revealing she was doing so at the teen’s request.

“My beauty guru and my manager,” Tina, 71, said to the camera. “Miss Blue Ivy Carter has instructed me that I need to dye my eyebrows because they have little gray streaks in them.”

Blue — who made her onstage debut with her mother in 2023 during her Renaissance World tour — has returned as one of her mother’s principal dancers during her current run of shows.

However, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s oldest daughter isn’t the only one of their children getting some shine during Cowboy Carter. In fact, their youngest daughter Rumi has taken the stage during every night for a performance of “Protector.” In the sweet moment, little Rumi smiles and waves at the crowd while her mother holds onto her while she sings the song. At the end of the performance, Blue steps in and escorts Rumi off the stage, before taking her place back on stage.

According to her grandmother, Blue is always working on her craft, so it’s no surprise that she has earned that title, and role in her mother’s show.

“She's always creating something and working with her hands and her mind,” Tina told E! News in March. “She's pretty amazing.”