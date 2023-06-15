Beyoncé shows blamed for fueling inflation in Sweden

Beyoncé has won a record number of Grammys, has become one of the best-selling musical artists in the world and is on a sold-out, record-breaking world tour.

But Queen Bey, as she’s known to her legions of fans, is now credited with the most unlikely of achievements, according to one economic expert who says she is partially to blame for Sweden's stubbornly high inflation.

The superstar’s ongoing Renaissance world tour kicked off at the National Arena in Stockholm on May 10 and 11, with fans flying in from the United States and elsewhere in the world to see it, partly because of lower prices and partly out of sheer excitement.

And the resulting surge in hotel prices and other costs paid by fans is partly why Sweden's inflation figure only decreased by a less-than-expected 0.2% in May, according to Michael Grahn, chief economist in Sweden for Denmark’s Danske Bank.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.