Betty White's Personal Items to be Sold at Auction

More than 1,500 items, including memorabilia from “The Golden Girls” and a ring from her marriage to Allen Ludden, will be sold at Julien's Auctions in September

The estate of late actress Betty White, including memorabilia from the show "The Golden Girls," her wedding band from her marriage to Allen Ludden and a gold watch from her mother, is going up for auction in September.

The collection of more than 1,500 items, which also includes the Hollywood icon's awards, scripts, wardrobes, jewelry and artwork, will hit the auction block at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills from Sept. 23 to 25.

Before it goes up for auction later this year, the items will be exhibited in Santiago, Chile and Kildrae, Ireland, and Julien's Auctions.

White, whose charm and deadpan comedic delivery earned her an eight-decade career and the title of America’s most trusted celebritydied at age 99 on Dec. 31.

