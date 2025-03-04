Celebrity News

Ben Stiller says Obama could have been in ‘Severance' if he weren't so busy

Severance, which follows employees at the mysterious Lumon Industries who undergo a procedure to separate their work and personal memories, became a hit for Apple TV+ in 2022

By Andrew V. Pestano

Ben Stiller and Barack Obama
AP Photos

Hope is what Ben Stiller had in his search for a unique casting choice in the second season of "Severance." But sometimes scheduling conflicts prevent unity — even if a former president is a fan.

Sadly, former President Barack Obama turned down a job where the work is mysterious and important.

During an appearance Monday night on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Stiller revealed that he reached out to Obama to offer him a voice role in an animated segment for the Apple TV+ series.

While Obama is a fan of the show, he declined due to scheduling conflicts.

Stiller — an executive producer and director on the show — said he contacted Obama via email through the former president’s lawyer, seeking to secure Obama's voice for a corporate training animated video in an episode.

Obama responded personally in an email, expressing his appreciation for the show but turned down the opportunity.

"Hey, Ben. Big fan of the show. Love season one. Can't wait for season two. Don’t think I have time in my schedule to make this happen," Obama replied, according to Stiller.

“I was like, ‘C’mon, what’s more important than doing the voice for the animated building in 'Severance?’” Stiller joked.

Who else but Neo John Wick Shadow the Hedgehog Keanu Reeves to save the day and voice the "Severance" segment.

"He took it very seriously. He's just like the most warm and inviting voice," Stiller said of Reeves.

Mike Gavin contributed to this report.

