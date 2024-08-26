Ben Affleck spends time with Matt Damon amid Jennifer Lopez split

Originally appeared on E! Online

Ben Affleck is getting by with a little help from his friends.

Less than a week after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from the "Air" actor after two years of marriage, Affleck was seen spending time with BFF Matt Damon.

The duo grabbed dinner with Damon's wife Luciana Barroso and two of their daughters at Los Angeles hot spot Toscana on Aug. 25, with everybody opting to keep it casual for the outing.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Affleck, 52, was dressed for comfort in jeans, a tan button-down shirt over a white tee shirt and sneakers, while Damon, 53, went for a darker look in a black polo shirt and dark jeans. Barroso matched her husband in a black shirt and skirt set, paired with a crossbody bag.

Affleck and Lopez have yet to publicly address their split after the Grammy nominee filed for divorce on Aug. 20 — the two-year anniversary of their lavish Georgia wedding — citing irreconcilable differences and listing the couple's date of separation as April 26.

As the two did not have a prenuptial agreement in place, the "On the Floor" singer — who shares twins Max and Emme, both 16, with ex Marc Anthony — waived her right for any spousal support and asked the Los Angeles judge to refuse Affleck the right as well, according to legal documents viewed by E! News.

The 55-year-old also requested her name — which is currently legally Jennifer Lynn Affleck — be restored to Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

And while the two have maintained a low profile since the news broke, Lopez did recently make her return to social media, resharing a fan's throwback photo to her Instagram Stories Aug. 23, in which she could be seen wearing a fuzzy pink robe and snapping a selfie in front of a Christmas tree.

As for the actor, on the day that J.Lo was filing for the divorce, the "Argo" star was flying back to Los Angeles from New Haven, Conn., where he and ex-wife Jennifer Garner moved their eldest daughter Violet, 18, into Yale University for her freshman year. The couple are also parents to Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

In February, Affleck hinted that he and Lopez were on different pages about their marriage, discussing how they fundamentally disagreed when it came to showing off their romance in the public eye, especially after rekindling their early aughts romance.

"Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media,'" he explained in Jen's "The Greatest Love Story Never Told" documentary. "And then I sort of realized it's not a fair thing to ask. It's sort of like you're gonna marry a boat captain and you go, 'Well, I don't like the water.' We're just two people with kind of different approaches trying to learn to compromise."