Behold! Your 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Is Revealed

It's showtime for a small town tree soon to make its home at Rockefeller Center for the 2020 holiday season.

This year's tree, a 75-foot-tall, 11-ton Norway Spruce will be cut down Thursday from a residence in the town of Oneonta and carted to New York City for what is sure to be an unusual winter. Donated by Daddy Al's General Store, it will arrive in Manhattan by flatbed Saturday to be prepped for its illuminating global debut.

There will be no public access to the tree arrival at Rock Center this year amid the pandemic, but details about how to visit it will be announced in the coming days. It was not clear how the city plans to control crowd sizes as well.

Another annual favorite at the same location will be returning as well. The Rockefeller Center ice skating rink will open on Nov. 21, and will limit the number of people on the ice. The rink will also close far earlier in the season compared to other years, with Jan. 17 as its last day.

It's estimated that more than 125 million people visit Rockefeller Center during the holiday season. But with tourism stalled amid the coronavirus pandemic, it's unlikely the usual holiday frenzy will appear this year.

Typical holiday staples, like Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall, featuring the high-kicking Rockettes, have been canceled while Bryant Park's Winter Village implemented new safety protocols to open last month. The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will also have a whole new look to it, as crowds won't be able to view it in person but there will be a modified version to see on TV the morning of Nov. 26.

