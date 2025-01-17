Originally appeared on E! Online

Barack Obama is celebrating his forever first lady Michelle Obama.

The former president shared a sweet tribute to his wife for her 61st birthday, just days after representatives for the couple confirmed she would not attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration alongside her husband.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life,” Barack wrote in an Instagram post on Friday, including a photo of the couple holding hands across a dining table. “You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace — and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life’s adventures with you. Love you!”

The former first lady — who tied the knot with Obama in 1992 — couldn’t help but gush over her husband’s sweet post, commenting alongside a kiss emoji, “Love you, honey!”

And while she — who shares daughters Malia Obama, 26, and Sasha Obama, 23, with Obama — is happy to be by his side in life, she has opted to forego standing by him amid the Jan. 20 inauguration.

“Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies,” a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement to E! News Jan. 14. “Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration.”

Her upcoming absence also comes after she missed former president Jimmy Carter’s funeral Jan. 9, despite former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Trump attending alongside their spouses Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush and Melania Trump. President Joe Biden and wife Dr. Jill Biden, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff were also in attendance.

At the time, CNN reported that Michelle Obama had opted to extend her holiday in Hawaii, but she had expressed condolences for Carter in a joint post with her husband following his Dec. 29 death. The couple emphasized in their tribute that Carter, “taught all of us what it means to live a life of grace, dignity, justice, and service.”

For his part, the former president made quite a splash at the memorial service — going viral for receiving a belly tap greeting from former President Bush, as well as engaging in a lively conversation with President-elect Trump.

Still, Obama has emphasized before that every engagement is better with his wife by his side.

“I couldn't have done anything that I've done without Michelle,” he told Oprah Winfrey in 2011. “Not only has she been a great first lady, she is just my rock. I count on her in so many ways every single day.”

