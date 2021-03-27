‘Bad Girls Club' Star Deshayla Harris Killed in Virginia Beach Shootings

'Bad Girls Club' alum Deshayla Harris died in one of three separate shootings that occurred in the Virginia Beach resort area on March 26, E! News can confirm. She was 28.

According to a news release from the Virginia Beach police department, Harris was a bystander at the second shooting incident. She is reported to have died at the scene.

Per authorities, they are working to determine if the three shootings were related and if there are any additional suspects. They all occurred Friday night. A second victim, 25-year-old Donovan Lynch, died in the third shooting of the night. There were no fatalities at the first shooting, however, several people were injured.

At this time, law enforcement has charged and arrested three individuals from the first shooting — 22-year-old Ahmon Jahree Adams of Chesapeake, 18-year-old Nyquez Tyyon Baker of Virginia Beach and 20-year-old Devon Maurice Dorsey Jr. of Virginia Beach. They've each been charged with seven counts of felonious assault, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm.

It's unclear if the police department has arrested suspects in the other incidents.

Harris appeared on Season 17 of "Bad Girls Club" in 2017, which was the final season of the Oxygen reality series. The subtitle of the season, East Meets West, put women who repped both coasts up against one another in the mansion. Harris, a native of Norfolk, Virginia, was dubbed the "Firecracker Fashionista" on the show.

Key Hamilton, one of Harris' co-stars on "Bad Girls Club," penned a tribute to her on Instagram one day after her death.

"No matter how much I refused to talk to you...you never took no for an answer you popped up to my show just to prove fixing our friendship meant something to you," she wrote on Saturday, March 27. "hardest part about losing you is I never fully forgave you. I literally let that TV s--- stand between us building a connection outside of tv. you didn't deserve this man this s--- jus don't feel real ....I'm sick affffff. rest easy Babygirl."

Harris' last post on her Instagram showed her out in Norfolk. She captioned an Instagram post of her at a bar, "I'm only doing s--- that's gonna make me elevate..!!"

Harris' death comes mere months after the "Bad Girls Club" franchise lost another cast member. Last December, "Bad Girls Club" star Whitney Collings, who appeared on Season 3 and was nicknamed "Boston" on the show, died of unspecified causes. She was 33.