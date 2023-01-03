Bad Bunny is responding to online backlash after a TikTok video of him tossing a fan's phone into the ocean went viral Monday morning.

The video, posted on Twitter, shows a fan approaching the "Un Verano Sin Ti" singer and attempting to take a selfie before he snatched her phone and chucked it into the nearby ocean in the Dominican Republic.

The clip quickly racked up over 20 million views and has since sparked outrage among some of his fans online.

Responding to his fans on Monday afternoon, the 28-year-old singer wrote on Twitter that any fan that approaches him to say hello, tell him something, or just to meet "will always receive his attention and respect."

However, those who "come and put a ---- phone in my face, I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect and I will treat it as such," Bad Bunny wrote.

La persona que se acerque a mi a saludarme, a decirme algo, o solo conocerme, siempre recibirá mi atención y respeto. Los que vengan a ponerme un cabrón teléfono en la cara lo consideraré como lo que es, una falta de respeto y así mismo lo trataré yo. #SINCOJONESMETIENE — ☀️🌊❤️ (@sanbenito) January 2, 2023

In 2022, Bad Bunny topped No. 1 on Billboard's Top Artists chart following the release of his hit summer album, "Un Verano Sin Ti." He also was named Spotify's most-streamed global artist of the year for the third time in a row.