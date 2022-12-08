Nick Carter

Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter Accused of Raping Woman After 2001 Concert

Carter is also accused of giving the woman HPV, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday. An attorney for Carter said the allegations against the singer were 'entirely untrue'

A woman accused Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter of raping her at a concert in Washington State two decades ago, when she was 17, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday.

According to the suit, which was filed in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, where Carter lives, the pop star allegedly gave the woman HPV and threatened her with jail if she revealed what happened.

He used a slur to describe the woman’s disability — she has autism and cerebral palsy — and said that no one would believe her, the suit alleges.

"He also said he’d turn people against me because he’s Nick Carter and he would wreck my life," the woman is quoted as saying in a news release from her lawyer, Mark Boskovich.

In a statement, Michael Holtz, an attorney for Carter, called the allegations "legally meritless" and "entirely untrue."

