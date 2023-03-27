Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Separates From Wife Rochelle

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and his wife Rochelle have decided to separate after nearly 12 years of marriage the two said in a joint statement.

“Marriage is hard but worth it,” they said in a statement to E! News. “We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future.”

The pair shared that their decision to separate will hopefully not be permanent, but instead, they hope to “come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another and our family.”

“We ask for respect and privacy at this time. Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved," AJ, 45, and Rochelle, 41, added.

The couple started dating in 2009. After 10 months of dating, the singer proposed during a trip to Las Vegas, and the pair got married in a goth-themed ceremony in Beverly Hills in 2011.

The couple share two daughters, Ava – who now goes by Elliott – born in 2012, and Lyric, born in 2017.