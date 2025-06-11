‘Bachelor's' Kaity Biggar and Zach Shallcross are married

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kaity Biggar and Zach Shallcross have swapped their roses for wedding rings.

The couple, who met and got engaged in Thailand during the season 23 finale of "The Bachelor" in 2023, tied the knot during a private ceremony in Texas.

"We got married May 23," Kaity, 30, said on the June 11 episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. "We just did like a cute little chapel celebration with our closest loved ones."

Among those near and dear who helped mark the milestone were Shallcross's parents and two younger sisters, as well as Kaity's mom, aunt, and brother.

"We kept it very intimate," Shallcross, 28, emphasized, "Very private."

While the Bachelor alums initially planned to have a larger wedding, ultimately, after touring venues and considering the investment involved, Biggar realized her vision had changed.

"I just took a step back, and I was like, 'I don't know if we need this,'" she explained. "The whole point of a wedding is just staying true to the love and the connection of both of us, and I felt like I was honing in too much on little details, like, 'Oh, well, my mom would like this, but these people would like that,' and I think I was getting caught up in details, and then I was losing the whole premise of it."

So, they changed course and with their loved ones as witnesses — including the person who inadvertently brought them together — they tied the knot in a small chapel near Austin. "My aunt, who was the one who actually the one that nominated me for "The Bachelor," she was the one who found this chapel that we ended up falling in love with," she revealed, "it was perfect."

And while the couple isn't sure as to whether or not they will still host a black-tie celebration for their friends and family as they initially planned to later this year, they are sure about taking a honeymoon. Currently, they're planning to travel to Italy in March 2026.

"What we're excited about is planning our honeymoon," Shallcross said, "Because that's just us, celebrating that high of our wedding."