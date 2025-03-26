‘Avengers: Doomsday' cast revealed with these legendary actors returning

Originally appeared on E! Online

"Avengers: Doomsday" is assembling an epic team.

On March 26, Marvel unveiled the massive cast of the next installment of the beloved Avengers movies—set for May 2026—and there were many familiar names.

Take Marvel Cinematic Universe fan-favorites Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Anthony Mackie (the new Captain America), Sebastian Stan (The Winter Soldier), Danny Ramirez (the new Falcon), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Letitia Wright (the new Black Panther), Winston Duke as (M’Baku), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent) and Tenoch Huerta Mejia (Namor the Submariner) all reprising their roles in the superhero flick.

Meanwhile, Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), James Marsden (Cyclops), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique) and Kelsey Grammer (The Beast)—who all starred in the X-Men movies of the early aughts—will be dusting off their X-Suits for an onscreen reunion.

The star-studded lineup will also include Thunderbolts' Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost) and Lewis Pullman (Bob), as well the new Fantastic Four team: Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing) and Joseph Quinn (Human Torch).

Plus, Channing Tatum—who got the chance to play Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine more than a decade after his failed movie—will reprise his beloved character once more.

The casting news comes eight months after it was revealed that Robert Downey Jr. will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe—but not as Iron Man. Since his iconic character died in 2019's Avengers: End Game, the Oscar winner will instead take on the role of Doctor Victor von Doom, a newcoming villain in the MCU.

Though not much has been announced about Doctor Doom—the nemesis of the Fantastic Four team in the comics—RDJ teased on Instagram in July, "New mask, same task."

