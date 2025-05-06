The list is not short, but it sure is sweet.

Austin City Limits Music Festival released its 2025 lineup on Tuesday.

Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier, Doja Cat, Luke Combs, The Strokes, John Summit and Doechii will perform in Austin as headliners.

The all-star lineup also includes Cage the Elephant, T-Pain, DJO, Pierce the Veil (Weekend Two), Maren Morris (Weekend One), Rainbow Kitten Surprise and more.

A day-by-day schedule has not been released yet.

When is ACL 2025?

The Austin-based festival will take place over two weekends on Oct. 3-5 and Oct. 10-13, 2025.

Where is ACL 2025?

Deep in the heart of Texas, the festival will take place in Zilker Park and feature nine stages.

Music lovers can also watch weekend one of the festival on Hulu, the official streaming destination of ACL Festival.

When are ACL tickets on sale?

Tickets for the festival go on sale May 6 at 12 p.m. CT.

Attendees can choose between 3-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets, Hotel + Festival Experience, and Group Hospitality Packages.

One-day tickets will go on sale at a later date, according to a press release from the festival.

What are the different ACL tickets and how much does each tier cost?

General Admission tickets offer access to the festival for all three days of weekend one or weekend two. Festival goers can enjoy performances at nine stages, food choices for purchase from local vendors, official band merch and festival merch for purchase. General Admission tickets are $360.

GA+ tickets give attendees access to the GA+ Lounge, air-conditioned restrooms, private bar with drinks for purchase, dedicated food vendors for purchase and on-site GA+ hospitality staff. Tickets are $775 for GA+.

VIP tickets allow festival goers access to dedicated viewing decks, air-conditioned restrooms, private bar with drinks for purchase, dedicated food vendors for purchase, complimentary salon services, complimentary WiFi and mobile chargers and on-site VIP hospitality staff. VIP tickets are $1,670.

Platinum tickets include all the amenities of VIP, GA+, and GA, along with exclusive front-of-stage viewing with complimentary beer, seltzer and water service. The experience also includes Platinum Lounge access, elevated viewing, complimentary full-service bar and coffee service, complimentary all-day dining, golf cart transportation, complimentary lockers, access to two dedicated Platinum entrances into the festival, Platinum shuttle transportation and exclusive festival gift. Tickets for the Platinum experience are $5,710.

Y'all Access tickets provide an exclusive experience that brings festival goers into the inner workings of the festival. The experience includes exclusive front-of-stage viewing and side-stage viewing, golf cart transportation with dedicated concierge, Y'all Acces shuttle transportation, access to the Artist Village and Partner Lounge, invitation to a Thursday pre-festival dinner, one reserved parking spot per package and one ticket per person to an Officail ACL Fest Nights show of your choice. Y'all Access tickets start at $27,000 and are currently on a waitlist.

Tickets can be purchased on layaway plans.

A portion of ticket purchases goes to the Austin Parks Foundation, benefiting 300+ public parks, trails, and green spaces.