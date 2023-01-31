Ashton Kutcher Recalls ‘Really Painful' Demi Moore Miscarriage and Feeling Like a ‘Failure' After Divorce

Ashton Kutcher is reflecting on a difficult period in his life.

The "That '70s Show" alum got candid on how he felt when his ex-wife Demi Moore — who he tied the knot with in 2005 before calling it quits in 2013 — suffered a late-term miscarriage during their relationship.

"Losing a kid that you think you're going to have, and that close to thinking you're going to have a kid, is really, really painful," Kutcher told Esquire in an interview published Jan. 31. "Everyone deals with that in different ways."

At the time, the "Just Married" actor was already a step-dad to Moore's three daughters — Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28 — with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

"I was 26, bearing the responsibility of an 8-year-old, a 10-year-old, and a 12-year-old," continued Kutcher, who maintained a relationship with the girls since splitting from Moore. "That's how some teen parents must experience their twenties."

Following the miscarriage, Moore and Kutcher tried in-vitro fertilization (IVF) for several years after without success.

And looking back, the "No Strings Attached" actor — who now shares daughter Wyatt, 8 and son, Dimitri, 6 with wife Mila Kunis — confessed he would have loved to have a child with Moore.

"I love kids," he continued. "I wouldn't have gotten married to a woman that had three kids if I didn't love kids. The idea of having another kid would have been incredible."

Kutcher noted that he has adopted the mentality that, "for whatever reason, I had to have that experience."

Ultimately, the pair separated in 2011 and finalized their divorce two years later. As he recalls, the highly-publicized split left an impact on the "Your Place or Mine" star.

"Nothing makes you feel like a failure like divorce," Kutcher added. "Divorce feels like a wholesale f------ failure. You failed at marriage."

Moore, 60, previously opened up about miscarrying at six months when she and Kutcher were dating, in her 2019 memoir, "Inside Out." According to The New York Times, she was pregnant with a baby girl and chose the name Chaplin Ray. In the book, she also reflected on her state of mind during the divorce from Kutcher.

"Part of my life was clearly unraveling," the "Half Light" told the outlet at the time. "I had no career. No relationship."

During Kutcher's latest interview, he separately touched on the rape allegations against his former co-star Danny Masterson — who also starred in "That ‘70s Show" and Netflix's "The Ranch."

Masterson was charged in 2020 with three counts of rape by force or fear with three different women between 2001 and 2003 and pleaded not guilty, according to records obtained by E! News.

"I wholesale feel for anybody who feels like they were violated in any way," he told the outlet, adding that he wants the actor "to be found innocent of the charges brought against him."

E! News has reached out to Masterson's attorney for comment.