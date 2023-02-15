Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher Loves Putting This Unexpected Drink in His Coffee

His unusual choice is sure to brew controversy

By Drew Weisholtz

When it comes to Ashton Kutcher’s coffee drinking habits, let’s not cit-rush to judgment.

The actor says he sometimes adds a “splash” of orange juice to his java.

Kutcher, who stars in the new Netflix romantic comedy “Your Place or Mine,” says he typically drinks black coffee, but mixes it up every once in a while.

“I just like black coffee. But, occasionally, I like light roast black coffee. And one of the things about light roast black coffee is that it has citrus notes in it,” he said Feb. 14 on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“And it’s one of the things that make — it’s the acidity that sort of gives it a brightness when you’re drinking coffee. And so it doesn’t get that burnt sense about it.”

Kutcher, 45, then said adding orange juice is a way to slightly change the flavor.

“So if I ever have a medium roast coffee and I’m like, ‘I really would prefer this be a little bit more light roast,’ I take just a splash — not very much — a splash of orange juice and it brightens up the coffee and gives it a little bit of sweetness,” he said.

Kutcher isn’t cup o’ joking around, either. Clarkson said she was going to try his hack, but he offered a word of warning about how much orange juice to add.

“Just a splash,” he said. “Don’t go overboard. If you go overboard, it gets all sorts of not fun.”

“Yeah, it sounds gross, but I’m going to try it,” Clarkson said.

