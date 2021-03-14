Ashley Tisdale on Pregnancy Condition: ‘Never Felt Pain Like This'

Actor Ashley Tisdale is speaking out about the challenges of her pregnancy, sharing on Instagram Friday she is experiencing a painful condition that makes it difficult to walk.

“The worst part so far during this pregnancy is my plantar fasciitis,” Tisdale wrote in her stories, referring to a condition that causes inflammation from the heel bone to the toes, and can feel like a stabbing pain.

Tisdale said she has “never felt pain like this,” and is “hoping once the baby is here it lets up.” She said the pain is substantial, and she has been helping herself feel better with her self-care routine.

After mentioning her plantar fasciitis, Tisdale continued to post, expanding on the "horrible pain" she has been experiencing, saying, “It’s like your arches start to collapse because of how much weight is on my body. I think she’s seven pounds right now and I’ve never carried that around before.”

What is plantar fasciitis?

According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, plantar fasciitis is the most common cause of pain on the bottom of the heel. Each year, approximately two million patients are treated for the condition that occurs when the strong band of tissue that supports the arch of your foot becomes inflamed.

Though the baby’s name has not been shared, in October Tisdale said she and her husband are expecting a baby girl, announced via a sex-reveal cake on Instagram.

The sex-reveal cake was only one month after the "High School Musical" and The Disney Channel alum, 35, announced her pregnancy. It is her first child with husband Christopher French, a musician. The pair have been married since 2014.

Tisdale shared in a blog post last year she didn’t have an easy first trimester, though acknowledged some people have it much worse. “I definitely fall somewhere in the middle where I didn’t just have nausea, but threw up a couple of times and felt like I’ve had stomach flu for three months (Lol!),” she wrote.

After Tisdale shared her pregnancy challenges on Instagram, she said on her stories on Saturday she’d heard back from friends and followers about things she could do to mitigate the pain, including slippers with insoles and a frozen water bottle to use as a massager.

“So hopefully,” she said, “this all starts to work.” In the meantime, she and French have been putting the baby's room together.

"it's looking so good," she said, and promised she'd share it with her followers soon.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: