Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved in Calif. Crash That Left SUV on Top of Prius

The woman involved was taken by paramedics to a hospital with minor injuries, she said.

By City News Service and Staff Reports

Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a Pacific Palisades crash Friday that left his GMC SUV on top of a Prius.

A woman was injured Friday in the crash, but Schwarzenegger didn't appear to be injured from photos taken at the scene.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The crash occurred just before 4:35 p.m. PT at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, near Paul Revere Charter Middle School, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The woman was taken by paramedics to a hospital with minor injuries, she said.

Entertainment News

Emma Roberts 2 hours ago

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund Break Up One Year After Welcoming Baby

meat loaf 5 hours ago

Weber Grills Apologizes for Ill-Timed Meatloaf Recipe Email

The LAFD and Los Angeles Police Department could not immediately confirm Schwarzenegger's involvement in the crash, but TMZ published photos of the former governor at the scene, reporting that he was not injured. The crash occurred about a mile from Schwarzenegger's home, involving his GMC Yukon SUV, a Toyota Prius and a Porsche Cayenne, the website reported.

The LAFD confirmed there were no other injuries in the collision.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Arnold SchwarzeneggerPacific Palisades
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us