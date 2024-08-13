Dominic Sessa to star as Anthony Bourdain in biopic ‘Tony'

A movie about late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain is in the works with actor Dominic Sessa reportedly set to play him.

Deadline reported on Monday that “The Holdovers” actor is in line to star as Bourdain in “Tony,” although it has not been revealed when the biopic will be set.

Sessa set to portray Bourdain in "Tony" is a sweet combination as the two have roots in the tri-state area. The 21-year-old actor Sessa was born and grew up in New Jersey while Bourdain, a New York Native, also grew up in New Jersey and spent much time there over many summers.

The biopic will be produced by Star Thrower Entertainment, the same company that produced award-winning films “King Richard,” “The Post” and “Eternity.”

Film company A24 is reportedly in talks to receive rights to the movie.

Fans around the world mourned the death of beloved Bourdain who was 61 when he died of suicide in 2018.

In 2002, Bourdain jumpstarted his onscreen career by hosting “A Cook’s Tour” on the Food Network and kicking off a series called “No Reservations.” He went on to host “Parts Unknown” on CNN — the show he was filming in France when his death was pronounced.

Bourdain is also best known for the publication of his New York Times best-selling book, “Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly.”