Anthony Anderson's mom hilariously scolds him during Emmys monologue

Originally appeared on E! Online

The 2023 Emmys started off with a bang.

Host Anthony Anderson took the stage at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles at the start of the Jan. 15 award ceremony, poking fun of his childhood crushes on "The Facts of Life" characters as part of his opening speech. However, it was the comedian's mom Doris Hancox who stole the show, standing up from the crowd to heckle Anthony to "hurry up" with his monologue. (Click here to see all the celebrity red carpet arrivals.)

"Shut up!" she told the "Black-ish" star. "I wanna go to the after-parties."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

And when Anthony pointed out how she was supposed to serve as the Emmys' "play-off mama"—helping tell winners to "wrap it up" when their acceptance speeches go over the allotted time—Doris had the most mom reaction.

"Time's up, baby," she hilariously snarked. "Wrap it up."

Though this was Anderson's first time emceeing the star-studded affair, he's no stranger to TV's biggest night. After all, the comedian has 11 Emmy nominations under his belt, including seven Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nods for his portrayal of Andre "Dre" Johnson in "Black-ish." (Click here to see this year's list of nominees.)

Best Dressed Stars Ever at the Emmys

"Well, since I'm 0 for 11 in the win/loss category of the Emmys, I figured why not host the award that I covet the most and is missing from my shelf," he joked to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month. "My monologue will be all 11 speeches I had prepared over the years."

Explaining how opening monologues are typically about "taking jabs at your friends, taking jabs at other actors and television shows," the "Law & Order" alum continued, "That's what makes it fun for the people who are sitting at home watching this and who may be thinking the same thing. 'Does Jason Sudeikis need another f--king Emmy over me in Black-ish?'"

Describing himself as a "habitual line-crosser," Anderson added, "I didn't get this far in my career and achieve what I've achieved by playing it safe."