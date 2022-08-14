Anne Heche to Be Taken Off Life Support

Anne Heche will be taken off of life support Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson for the actor told NBC News.

Organ recipients have been identified and surgeons are ready to perform the implants once Heche has been taken off life support, the spokesperson said.

Multiple organs will be transplanted, but it is not known at this time which ones.

Although Heche was declared brain-dead on Friday, a week after she crashed her car into a home in Los Angeles, the actor was kept on life support so that her organs can be donated.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.