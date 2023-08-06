Angus Cloud's mom insists ‘Euphoria' actor ‘did not intend to end his life'

Nearly a week after Angus Cloud's sudden death, his mom, Lisa Cloud, is shedding light on the "Euphoria" actor's final moments at their home in Oakland, Calif.

"I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time," she began an Aug. 4 Facebook post. "I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father's untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one. He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially."

Though she called 911 about a "possible overdose" on July 11, according to multiple reports, she insisted her son did not die by suicide. (An official cause of death has not yet been revealed.)

"He did not intend to end his life," Lisa wrote. "When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project's, fell asleep and didn't wake up."

"We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it's abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world," she continued, later noting, "Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case."

While she notes his "struggles were real," she also highlighted the impact he had on his legion of fans.

"He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe," she shared. "His work in euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love."

And after surviving a near-death experience at age 15 when he fell into a construction pit, "he was given 10 bonus years," Lisa wrote, "and filled them with creativity and love."

Now, to keep his legacy alive, she asks his fans to "please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life."

His contagious positivity is what costar Zendaya plans to remember, too.

"I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…'they could light up any room they entered,'" she wrote on Instagram Aug. 1. "But boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I'd like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I'll cherish every moment."