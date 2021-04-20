Angelina Jolie Reveals the ‘Truth' About How Brad Pitt Divorce Impacted Her Career Goals

Angelina Jolie is being frank about what it's like to be a single mom.

Since splitting from Brad Pitt in 2016, the "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" actress has taken on less projects than she normally would, telling Entertainment Weekly in an interview published Tuesday, April 20, "I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that's not made it possible for me to direct for a few years."

"I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs," she explained. "That's really the truth of it."

She and Pitt share custody of five of their six children, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox, while their eldest son, Maddox, is now 18.

A source previously told E! News that the exes prioritized their kids' health and happiness, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, revealing, "All the kids are home with Angelina but they have continued seeing Brad and go over for their regular visits."

"They are keeping up with their schoolwork, practicing their languages, playing instruments, board games and helping cook dinner," the insider continued. "It hasn't been too much of an adjustment since they are used to doing their schoolwork at home."

However, filming on the HBO Max movie "Those Who Wish Me Dead" took place prior to the pandemic, and Jolie had her kids by her side for the entire production. E! News previously reported in 2019 that she and all of her children stayed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where they had fun as she worked.

"They are doing the same stuff in New Mexico that they do in LA. They have taken multiple Target runs and love shopping and going out to eat," the insider shared at the time. "Angelina spoils them with carts full of toys and sporting goods. She loves to indulge them with new things as much as she can. She has had to work a lot so she wanted them to have fun and stay busy."

The source added that the kids would fly back to L.A. to see Pitt too.

The 45-year-old actress recently acknowledged how unconventional her family life is, remarking to British Vogue, "I feel like I'm lacking in all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom."

As unconventional as her life and that of her kids may be, Jolie also said that she's never felt better. As she put it, "I feel that I'm gonna hit my stride in my 50s."