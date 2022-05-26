Andy Fletcher

Andy ‘Fletch' Fletcher, Depeche Mode Keyboardist, Dead at 60

Fletcher was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020

By Maria Chamberlain

Andrew Fletcher of Depeche mode
Andy "Fletch" Fletcher, founding member and keyboardist for Depeche Mode, has died. He was 60.

Flecther's death was announced on the band's Twitter page Thursday. The post said they were "shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate". A cause of death was not confirmed.

“Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh or a cold pint,” the statement said.

Fletcher helped form Depeche Mode in 1980 and stayed with the band from their 1981 debut album, "Speak and Spell," up through their 2017 LP, "Spirit." He was a constant on all 14 of the band’s studio albums.

In 2020, Fletcher was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with longtime bandmates Dave Gahan and Martin Gore and former members Vince Clarke and Alan Wilder.

The English keyboardist was born in Nottingham, United Kingdom in 1961 and later moved to Basildon, where the band was formed.

He is survived by his wife, Grainne and his two children, Megan and Joe.

