Andrew Garfield Created the Meme of the Night Just 10 Minutes Into the 2023 Oscars

Not ten minutes into the 2023 Oscars, and Andrew Garfield may have made the meme of the evening. Garfield had a spirited reaction to host Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue.

As he promised, Kimmel referenced the infamous Will Smith slap in his monologue. At one point, he called out audience members who'd be able to protect him from violence, based on the fictional characters they play. His list included the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) and ... Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man.

As the camera panned to Garfield, who last played the web-slinging superhero in 2014, he gave an uncertain smile that resembled the epitome of cringing.

Fans were quick to comment on and share the image, elevating it to instant meme status.

"I will be using this for the next month," one user commented.

"One thing about andrew garfield, he will always deliver memes at the Oscars," another noted.

Fans said Pedro Pascal also had a memorable reaction. "The Mandolorian" star put on a smolder and lifted his fingers to his eyes in a "I'm watching you" motion.

"New memes unlocked," one Twitter user wrote.

Others pointed out how Garfield’s reaction differed significantly from the other actors called out.

Notably? Whereas "everyone else is ready go to," one user tweeted, Andrew Garfield is "regretting every decision he's ever made in his life."

