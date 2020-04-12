andrea bocelli

Andrea Bocelli Performs ‘Amazing Grace’ During Easter Concert

The music icon gave a solo performance representing a message of "love, healing and hope to Italy and the world"

By Alexander Kacala | TODAY

Italian tenor and opera singer Andrea Bocelli sings on a deserted Piazza del Duomo in central Milan on April 12, 2020.
Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert on Sunday was a gorgeous moment for the world to come together and reflect on the trying times we are all experiencing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Livestreamed from the 61-year-old singer's YouTube channel, one of the most powerful moments came when Bocelli went outside the Duomo di Milano in Milan, Italy, where his concert took place, to deliver a powerful rendition of "Amazing Grace."

The event's description read, "On Easter Sunday (April 12, 2020), by invitation of the City and of the Duomo cathedral of Milan, Italian global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance representing a message of love, healing and hope to Italy and the world."

If you missed the performance, no worries. You can watch it right here. (Skip ahead to minute 22 for "Amazing Grace.")

Watch Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert here:

