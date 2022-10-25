Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph are cooking up something irresistible.

The longtime BFFs and former "Saturday Night Live" co-stars are reuniting once again to host season two of Peacock's culinary competition series "Baking It."

The upcoming episodes, which see the "Parks and Recreation" star taking over co-hosting duties from Andy Samberg, will follow a new batch of bakers as they compete in a series of thrilling and hilarious challenges designed by Poehler and Rudolph for the chance to win some serious money—but only if they can impress the jury of grandmothers.

"This year's challenges will be filled with explosions, implements of destruction, smashing cakes and more," the streamer announced on Oct. 25. "The second season of Baking It marks the first time the Emmy-winners have hosted a series together."

Poehler and Rudolph added in a joint statement, "This season's coziest cooking competition is Baking It: Season 2! This season has everything: The Grannies, crafty bakes, goofy songs about butter, cash prizes, BFFs, family, and did we mention butter?"

"Baking It" season two begins streaming on Peacock Dec. 12, with a very special holiday episode airing the same day at 10 p.m. on NBC. In the holiday special, Rudolph and Poehler will invite their famous friends to "cele-bake" the holidays in a friendly competition to raise cash for their favorite charities.

"Baking It" is brought to you by the creators of Poehler's crafting competition series "Making It," which she co-hosts alongside Nick Offerman on NBC.

Don't miss season two when it premieres Monday, Dec. 12 on Peacock.

