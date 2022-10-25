‘American Idol' Winner Scotty McCreery & Wife Gabi Welcome First Baby

Scotty McCreery just went from singing "Blue Jean Baby" to welcoming his first baby.

The "American Idol" alum and his wife, Gabi Dugal McCreery, welcomed their first child together — a baby boy named Merrick Avery McCreery — at 4:34 a.m. on Oct. 24, according to the couple. In an Oct. 25 Instagram post, the new parents said their little one was born 11 days early and arrived at "7 lbs 13oz of nothin but love."

"Thank yall for all of your prayers during this exciting season of life!" they wrote alongside snaps of the newborn in the hospital. "Healthy baby and a healthy mama! Praise God."

And it's safe to say Scotty and Gabi's love this big just got a little bigger, as the pair penned in the birth announcement: "Never known a love like this."

Scotty and Gabi dated for six years before saying "I do" in 2018. In June, they announced that they were expecting a baby together.

"We always knew we wanted kids, but we always knew we wanted the first few years to travel and have time on the road, to see things and experience life," Scotty told People. "We've gotten to live a lot of life and do some cool things, so seems like now's a good time to settle down a little and expand the family."

But that doesn't mean road life is over. In fact, there is already plans for Merrick to join them.

"I think we'll bring another bus out and try to make a little nursery for him," Scotty shared. "It might not be every week, and we'll see how the baby takes to the road life, but it'd be nice, just selfishly, to have Gabi and the baby out there with me."

Scotty added, "I don't want to miss anything with him growing up."