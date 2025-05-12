Amber Heard reveals she welcomed twins in surprise Mother's Day announcement

Amber Heard is swimming into a new chapter of parenthood.

The "Aquaman" star, who is already mom to 3-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige Heard, has welcomed twins.

"Mother's Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget," the 39-year-old wrote on Instagram May 11. "This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years. Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full."

The "Rum Diary" actress also reminisced about how she first became a mother in 2021, when she welcomed her eldest daughter via surrogate.

"When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever," she wrote. "I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!! Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life."

Heard continued, "I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully. To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you. Love always, A x."

Heard's rep had told E! News in December that the actress was expanding her family, noting, "It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage," adding, "Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige."

The actress had kept the existence of her first daughter private for almost three months after she was born.

“Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child,” she captioned a July 2021 Instagram post. “I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”

However, her decision to share the news didn’t come easy, as the "London Fields" actor says she felt forced to because of her career.

“A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business,” she wrote. “I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this.”

In the years since Heard’s legal battles with ex-husband Johnny Depp that came to an end in 2022, she has largely kept out of the spotlight while living in Madrid, Spain.

And while reflecting on raising her little girl during that difficult time, the actress expressed that she was looking forward to refocusing on her parental responsibilities.

“I get to be a mom,” she told Today host Savannah Guthrie in June 2022. “Full time, you know? Where I’m not having to juggle calls with lawyers.”

As for how Heard will explain the trial to her children, she plans on waiting until they’re older, and that it will “mean something.”

“I did the right thing,” she said. “I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth.”