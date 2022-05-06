Amanda Seyfried Has the Best Response When Asked About ‘Mamma Mia 3'

Life is short. The world is wide, so why not make "Mamma Mia 3?"

36-year-old Amanda Seyfried told Variety that she wants a third installment of the franchise before she's 40. When asked on the red carpet about making it happen, she was more than excited, but didn't know what the premise would be.

"I don't know what to do," she said. "Who cares? The plot doesn't even matter at this point. ABBA has got new songs, throw them in there, get the cast together again."

She added, "Meryl [Streep] will absolutely come back for the entirety of it... or else."

"The Dropout" star reprised her role as Sophie in the 2008 classic for the 2018 follow-up, "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again." The sequel found Sophie preparing to reopen the Hotel Bella Donna and learning more about her mother's past along the way. The film featured the musical fun and all-out dance numbers that makes the franchise a fan-fave.

The theatrics are also what make the film's some of Seyfried's favorite projects.

"Listen, it's very indulgent for us," she told Variety. "We just want to go back to Greece and dance around, and then people will love that. So we would be doing a service to ourselves and to the fans."

In an article published by Variety on May 5, Seyfried shared she doesn't want to wait another 10 years for the next installment.

"I'll have two kids and still be married to Sky," she theorized about her character. "We'll go back to Greece and sing more songs, and Meryl will be a ghost because she's dead. Or maybe she comes back as Donna's twin sister or something. She would have to do it."

Seyfried isn't the only "Mamma Mia" alum waiting for another installment. On May 5, Colin Firth told "Good Morning America," "I think it could happen."

"If you manage to make a second one, I guess you can make a third, a fourth, and a fifth," he continued. "It was already a miracle."

And just like Seyfried, Firth-who plays Harry--wants the gang back together. "And if people want it,"Firth, 61, said, "I would do it just to see my friends again on some beautiful island."

Though Seyfried hasn't yet been approached about actually doing a third film, that doesn't mean it can't happen, she says.

"I know if you ask any of the others they'll be like, 'Sure, but it's not going to happen,'" she told Variety. "But then that's what we said about the second one, and it was better than the first one! It's just so fun."