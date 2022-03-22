Amanda Bynes Speaks Out After Her Conservatorship Ends

After news broke on March 22 that the 35-year-old's nine-year conservatorship had ended, Amanda Bynes exclusively told E! News, "Words can't even describe how I feel. Wonderful news."

On March 22, a Ventura County Superior Court granted the former Nickelodeon star's request to terminate her conservatorship, which immediately removed her mother Lynn Bynes' from the position of managing her daughter's medical, personal and financial matters.

"Lynn is very happy and proud of Amanda for everything that she's done and come through, and how she's stronger and better on other side of this conservatorship," Tamar Arminak, Lynn's attorney, exclusively told E! News. "Lynn is looking forward to Amanda's engagement and everything that follows, and to having a mother-daughter relationship rather than a conservator-conservatee relationship."

In February, Bynes -- who got engaged to Paul Michael in 2020 -- filed to end the conservatorship. In court documents that were obtained by E! News, the actress said that she now "has the capacity to give informed consent to any form of medical treatment" and "desires to live free of any constraint."

Back in 2013, Bynes' mother was granted a temporary conservatorship after the actress was accused of trespassing on a neighbor's property and starting a small fire in the driveway. Bynes later underwent a psychiatric hospitalization, and her mom was given a full conservatorship in 2014, giving her legal control over Bynes' affairs, including her estate.

A source close to Bynes told E! News on March 22 that the "She's the Man" actress "expressed thankfulness to her parents for standing by her and was very grateful that they believe in her to no longer need to be in the conservatorship."

As for what's next for Amanda, the insider said she is making plans to get married "soon" to her fiance.

"Amanda plans to move into her own home in the next several weeks, but she hasn't officially purchased a home yet, she's still looking," the source told E! News. "All indications are that Paul will be moving in with Amanda."

The insider also said that Bynes is making plans to move forward with her perfume line, which will "be the first project she dives into on her own now that she's free of the conservatorship."