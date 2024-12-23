Amanda Bynes makes rare appearance hosting an art show

Originally appeared on E! Online

Amanda Bynes gets an "Easy A" for this rare public appearance to showcase one of her passions.

On Dec. 21, the former actress cohosted and displayed her creations at an art show and clothing pop-up with apparel designer Austin Babbitt in West Hollywood, Calif. Bynes met with a slew of fans at the public event, which marked her first in more than a decade.

The former Nickelodeon star wore her blonde hair slicked back and sported a black cropped cardigan with butterfly clasps, black pants and matching boots at the event, which was also attended by Noah Cyrus.

Bynes shared several photos from the art show on social media, where she has offered glimpses from her private life more often in recent years despite remaining out of the spotlight. At the event, she displayed art pieces with titles such as "Stars," "Grey," "Night," and "Lavender Dreams."

The 38-year-old signed autographs and chatted and took pics with fans, many of whom posted them on their own social media.

"I had the honor of attending @amandaamandaamanda1986’s art show and getting to know her better," podcaster Irvin Scott wrote on his Instagram. "Her story is truly inspiring.

Another visitor, Matt Lopez, wrote on his page, alongside a real of the "Hairspray" star with guests, "Amanda Bynes meeting & greeting her fans. She was wonderful to all."

Bynes, who attended the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, had announced the show in October and said on her social media that her associate degree majoring in product development had "paid off."

