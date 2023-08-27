Allison Holker resumes dancing after husband Stephen ‘tWitch' Boss' 2022 death

Allison Holker is dancing again.

The "So You Think You Can Dance" star has shared her first new dance videos since the death of her husband, fellow dancer and choreographer Stephen "tWitch" Boss last year.

On Aug. 23, Holker posted a clip of her and daughter Weslie, 15, dancing to a remix of "My Heart Will Go On" from Titanic on TikTok. She captioned the clip, "When your life is a mess but you just trying to vibe."

Weslie commented, "Lol we're funny," and her mom responded, "Hahahha...love you."

Then on Aug. 26, Holker, 35, shared on TikTok a video of herself and friend Brittany Russell dancing to Missy Elliott's 2003 track "Bomb Intro / Pass That Dutch." She captioned the clip, "Excited to be back."

Holker posted the same video on Instagram, writing, "Truly felt so good to dance again. I was overwhelmed with so many emotions. I was both scared and excited. But dance has always been there for me… even now and I am so grateful for that. And thank you @bperryrussell for making it so fun and making me feel safe!"

Holker last shared a dance video January, when she posted a throwback clip of herself dancing with Boss, captioning the post, "Our love language."

For years, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" DJ and his wife had often shared videos of themselves dancing, sometimes with their kids. Boss, also a dad to their youngest children Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3, died by suicide at age 40 last December.

In May, Holker spoke about coping with her husband's death and the possibility of dancing again.

"That's gonna be a big step for me," she told People, "but I know that I'll get there. He's guiding me on this path."

New insight into the death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss has been revealed.