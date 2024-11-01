Alexandra Daddario welcomes baby with husband Andrew Form

Originally appeared on E! Online

Alexandra Daddario just checked into her newest chapter: motherhood.

The "White Lotus" actress shared she and husband Andrew Form have welcomed their first baby together, announcing the news Oct. 31 with a cheeky Halloween shoutout.

In the photo, the baby is swaddled in a blanket and playfully adorned with pieces of Halloween candy. Daddario, 38, captioned the post, "I thought this was a weird bowl of candy."

Her friends flooded the comments section with well wishes, including her "White Lotus" costar Sydney Sweeney, who wrote, "Congrats!!!!!!!!!!" And picking up on Daddario’s Halloween joke, actress Michelle Monaghan added, "Best candy to nibble on!!"

While their little one, whose name and sex they have yet to share, is Daddario's first child, it's Form's third: He shares sons Rowan, 10, and Julian, 8, with ex-wife Jordana Brewster.

The "Baywatch" actress first announced that she was expecting back in July, saying that being pregnant "was actually quite hard to process."

"You have a lot of complicated feelings," she explained in an interview with Vogue revealing the news. "I’m finally embracing it. I can show it off."

The actress also admitted that she had been hesitant to show off her baby bump due to "loss" she had experienced in the past.

"It’s long and complicated, so I don’t want to be too specific," she shared. "Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them. I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn’t understand fully before. It’s very, very painful."

The actress, who wed Andrew, 55, in 2022, was filming the second season of "Mayfair Witches" in New Orleans at the beginning stages of her pregnancy, which she considered to be a blessing.

"I was so overwhelmed with work," she reflected. "Part of me was like, This is the worst thing ever. Then part of me was like, This is actually a great distraction. Because I’m not sitting there all day long in my house going, 'If I pick up this pot to make pasta, is something bad going to happen? If I eat this pasta, is something bad going to happen?'"

And while she initially tried to keep her pregnancy a secret on set, ultimately she decided to share the happy news with her coworkers.

“I was on set, and I was throwing up and having makeout scenes with my costars right after," she said. "By week five, I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m going to be able to hide this.’"