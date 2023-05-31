Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin Receives Hip Replacement After Suffering ‘Intense Chronic Pain,' Wife Says

“Alec got a new hip today,” Hilaria Baldwin shared on Instagram Tuesday saying, “I want so very much for you to leave this very intense chronic pain chapter behind”

Alec Baldwin
MEGA / GC Images / Getty Images file

Alec Baldwin has undergone a hip replacement surgery after suffering with “intense chronic pain,” his wife shared on social media.

Hilaria Baldwin shared an Instagram post Tuesday revealing the 65-year-old actor “got a new hip today…it was a long time necessary.”

“We have been through so much together … as your partner and as you heal, I want so very much for you to leave this very intense chronic pain chapter behind and improve your quality of life,” she wrote.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

She thanked doctors and hospital staff for “bringing him safely through this.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Alec Baldwin
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us