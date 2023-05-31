Alec Baldwin Receives Hip Replacement After Suffering ‘Intense Chronic Pain,' Wife Says

Alec Baldwin has undergone a hip replacement surgery after suffering with “intense chronic pain,” his wife shared on social media.

Hilaria Baldwin shared an Instagram post Tuesday revealing the 65-year-old actor “got a new hip today…it was a long time necessary.”

“We have been through so much together … as your partner and as you heal, I want so very much for you to leave this very intense chronic pain chapter behind and improve your quality of life,” she wrote.

She thanked doctors and hospital staff for “bringing him safely through this.”

