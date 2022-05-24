Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Enters Rehab After Relapse

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler is prioritizing his needs.

On May 24, the rocker's band shared they'll be canceling their June and July Las Vegas shows while the 74-year-old — who has been open about his struggles with substance abuse —seeks treatment.

"As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years," the group said in a statement shared on Instagram. "After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery."

While Tyler "focuses on his well-being," the band — including Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, Joe Perry and Brad Whitford — noted they hope to return to the stage in September.



"We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows," the message continued. "Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time."

Back in 1988, Tyler's management and bandmates staged an intervention, a moment he originally resented but learned to appreciate.

"They thought, ‘Get the lead singer sober, and all our problems would be over.' So, I got sober, and you know it took me many years to get over the anger of them sending me to rehab," he told Haute Living in 2019. "But today, because of that moment … I am grateful and owe a thanks to them for my sobriety. My sobriety cost me nothing less than everything."