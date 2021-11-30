Adele Announces Las Vegas Residency

Adele officially announced a Las Vegas residency -- and rumor has it, it's going to be epic.

Fans can prepare to say hello to the superstar starting January 21, 2022 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace for her Weekends With Adele residency. The "30" singer is set to perform two shows each weekend through April 16, 2022.

The Grammy winner's fourth studio album, which debuted at #1 on album charts in 30 countries, is already one of the biggest selling albums of 2021. The album's lead single, "Easy on Me," topped the music charts in over 25 countries in the less than four weeks since dropping on October 14.

"I'm never going into the studio to be like, 'Right, I need another hit,'" Adele previously told host Zane Lowe during the November 17 episode of his Apple Music 1 podcast. "It's not like that for me. When something is more powerful and overwhelming than me, I like to go to a studio because it's normally a basement, and there's no f--king windows and no reception, so no one can get ahold of me."

"So, I'm basically running away," she continued. "And no one would've known I'd written that record. And it's like maybe I just had to get it out of my system and stuff."

Her latest album gives insight into the ups and downs of her divorce. Adele, who is mother to 9-year-old Angelo, finalized her split from his father, Simon Konecki, earlier this year.

Adele added during the podcast, "Music is my therapy. I really think that some of the songs on this album could really help people, really change people's lives. And I think a song like 'Hold On' could actually save a few lives. I really, really do."

The artist performed part of "30" during her the "One Night Only" special on CBS, which aired November 14. Now, fans can spend their Weekends with the "Someone Like You" icon in Vegas.

Presale tickets for Adele's Las Vegas residency will be available by registering for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan account starting Tuesday, November 30, through Thursday, December 2.

The official Verified Fan Presale will begin Tuesday, December 7 at 10 a.m. PT.

Weekends With Adele kicks off on Saturday, January 21.